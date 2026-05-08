CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 46.49% to Rs 1224.44 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 12.43% to Rs 114.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.49% to Rs 1224.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 835.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.06% to Rs 388.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.52% to Rs 4457.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3105.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1224.44835.85 46 4457.373105.75 44 OPM %15.6719.53 -16.4417.87 - PBDT163.57132.84 23 612.62450.71 36 PBT123.14105.88 16 460.70352.25 31 NP114.53101.87 12 388.10310.34 25
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST