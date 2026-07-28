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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the June 2026 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.72% to Rs 1200.45 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 61.33% to Rs 116.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 1200.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1055.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1200.451055.64 14 OPM %16.1215.06 -PBDT168.03127.74 32 PBT129.0294.19 37 NP116.8872.45 61

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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