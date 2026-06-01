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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCME Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CCME Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of CCME Global reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.91% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.043.67 -99 OPM %-1250.000 --1775.0095.37 - PBDT-0.50-0.02 -2400 -0.713.50 PL PBT-0.50-0.02 -2400 -0.713.50 PL NP-0.50-0.02 -2400 -0.713.50 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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