CEAT approves rights issue subscription in subsidiary, Tyresnmore Online

CEAT announced that it has approved an investment of up to Rs 2.74 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tyresnmore Online, by subscribing to its rights issue.

Tyresnmore is, inter alia, engaged in the business of selling automotive tyres, accessories and/or providing services of installing, fitting, wheel balancing and wheel alignment for automotive tyres. The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 43.29 crore in FY26.

The company will subscribe to 22,447 fully paid-up equity shares of Tyresnmore Online with a face value of Re 1 each. Following the investment, CEAT's shareholding in the subsidiary will continue to remain at 100%.

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, was established in 1958. It is one of Indias tyre manufacturers and has a strong presence in global markets. The company produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like 2-3 wheelers, passenger and utility vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

The companys consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter declined 1.52% to settle at Rs 3,855 on Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

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