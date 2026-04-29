CEAT consolidated net profit rises 145.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 4218.89 crore

Net profit of CEAT rose 145.10% to Rs 243.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 4218.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3420.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.69% to Rs 698.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 472.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 15678.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13217.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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