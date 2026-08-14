Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 14.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.116.4057.4551.882.662.482.552.372.011.75

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