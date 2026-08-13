Ceeta Industries standalone net profit rises 48.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.725.8716.109.200.880.680.620.420.460.31

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