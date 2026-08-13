Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceeta Industries standalone net profit rises 48.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceeta Industries standalone net profit rises 48.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.725.87 -20 OPM %16.109.20 -PBDT0.880.68 29 PBT0.620.42 48 NP0.460.31 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 108.20% in the June 2026 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 108.20% in the June 2026 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6158.02% in the June 2026 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 6158.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 31.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 31.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST