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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall executes concession agreement for Ambala Chandigarh Zirakpur project

Ceigall executes concession agreement for Ambala Chandigarh Zirakpur project

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Ceigall India announced that Ceigall Ambala Chandigarh Zirakpur, Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has executed the Concession Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on 09 June 2026.

The Rs 603-crore project entails construction of 6-lane access controlled Spur connectivity starting from Ch. 15+100 of Ambala - Chandigarh section of NH 205A and terminating at Ch. 2+500 of Zirakpur Bypass (Total length 10.300 Km) under NH(0) in the state of Punjab

 

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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