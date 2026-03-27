Friday, March 27, 2026 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India arm bags NHAI road project of Rs 603 cr

Ceigall India arm bags NHAI road project of Rs 603 cr

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

In state of Punjab

Ceigall Infra projects (CIPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India (CIL) has received Letter of Award (LOA) dated 27 March 2026 from National Highways Authority of India for the Construction of 6-lane access-controlled Spur connectivity starting from Ch. 15+100 of Ambala - Chandigarh section of NH-205A and terminating at Ch. 2+500 of Zirakpur Bypass (Total length 10.300 Km) under NH(O) in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project bid cost is Rs 603 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JNK India secures order from JNK Global

JNK India secures order from JNK Global

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals acquires land for proposed hospital at BKC, Mumbai

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals acquires land for proposed hospital at BKC, Mumbai

Meesho allots 3.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Meesho allots 3.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

AXISCADES Technologies appoints Giridhar Aramane as Independent Director

AXISCADES Technologies appoints Giridhar Aramane as Independent Director

Labour Force Participation Rate remained stable in 2025

Labour Force Participation Rate remained stable in 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis