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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India arm emerges L1 bidder for Rs 603-cr project in Punjab

Ceigall India arm emerges L1 bidder for Rs 603-cr project in Punjab

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceigall India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra projects has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of 10.3 km highway under hybrid annuity mode (HAM) in Punjab.

The project has been involves construction of a 10.3 km 6-lane spur connectivity between the AmbalaChandigarh section of NH-205A and Zirakpur Bypass under Hybrid Annuity Mode in Punjab.

The total consideration of project stands at Rs 603 crore and the project is expected to be executed over an 18 month construction period, followed by 15 year operation & maintenance period.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter fell 0.22% to end at Rs 270.65.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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