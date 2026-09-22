Ceigall India commissions 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra

Ceigall India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Ceigall Green Energy MH2, has successfully commissioned another 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon Deshmukh, Taluka Kopargaon, District Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

With this commissioning, the WOS's operational solar capacity at the site now stands at 10 MW, following the earlier commissioning of the first 5 MW unit, which was completed well ahead of its scheduled timeline and made the project eligible for the early-commissioning incentive under MSKVY 2.0. The commissioned capacity is connected to the 33/11 kV Ranjangaon substation of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.(MSEDCL), with the power being sold to MSEDCL.

This 10 MW capacity forms part of the aggregate 147 MW solar power project being developed and executed by Ceigall Green Energy MH2 under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0), a Government of Maharashtra scheme aimed at strengthening decentralised, daytime solar power supply to agricultural feeders across the state.