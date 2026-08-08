Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 969.64 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 15.27% to Rs 61.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 969.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 838.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.969.64838.1814.7913.02110.8981.5597.8867.4261.3053.18

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