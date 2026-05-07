Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 70.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 70.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 70.86% to Rs 126.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 1386.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1011.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 311.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 4022.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3436.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1386.511011.61 37 4022.403436.73 17 OPM %16.1212.64 -14.5515.08 - PBDT192.24114.08 69 479.32440.25 9 PBT175.9397.93 80 417.63384.59 9 NP126.6174.10 71 311.89294.02 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Simandhar Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Simandhar Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Paytm rallies after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Paytm rallies after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Volumes soar at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026CBSE 12th Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table