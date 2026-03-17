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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India edges higher for second day; up over 13% in last one year

Ceigall India edges higher for second day; up over 13% in last one year

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Ceigall India rose 1.27% to Rs 275.80, extending gains for second day in a row.

The stock has added 3.65% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 266.10 recorded on 13 March 2026.

In the last one year, Ceigall India has risen 13.66% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 2.45% in the same period.

In a regulatory filing made yesterday, Ceigall India said that its joint venture with Rajinder Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for an EPC road project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The project entails construction of an 81 km stretch of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh, with a bid value of Rs 274.08 crore attributable to the company.

 

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The contract is domestic in nature and is to be executed over a 48-month construction period, followed by a five-year maintenance phase.

Ceigall Indias share in the aforesaid joint venture is 70% while that of Rajinder Infrastructure is remaining 30%.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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