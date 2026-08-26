Ceigall India emerges L1 bidder for inter state transmission project
Ceigall India has emerged as the L1 bidder for Common Transmission System for evacuation of power from Lakadia (Phase-II: 7.5GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5GW) and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1GW) - Part-B in Inter State Gujrat & Maharashtra under Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding through E-Reverse Auction from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL). The project size is Rs 608.67 crore annually for 35 years.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST