Ceigall India gains as JV emerges L1 bidder for highway project in AP

Ceigall India rose 1.51% to Rs 282.35 after the firm said that its joint venture (JV) with Sushee Infra & Mining (SIML) has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) for a road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh (AP).

The project is awarded by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Under JV structure, Ceigall India holds 74% while SIML holds the remaining 20%.

The scope of contract includes construction of road from km 0.000 to km 78.38 of Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (frontier highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is valued at Rs 521 crore and is scheduled to be executed within a period of three years.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

