Ceigall India JV bags highway project of Rs 521 cr in Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India and Sushee Infra & Mining joint venture (JV) has emerged as the L1 bidder with bid cost of Rs 521 crore for the project consisting of construction of road from km 0.000 to km 78.38 of Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Ceigall India has a share of 74% in the JV.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News