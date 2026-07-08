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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India JV bags Rs 704-cr road project in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India JV bags Rs 704-cr road project in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Ceigall India jointly with Sushee Infra & Mining (SIML) [CIL - 74% & SIML - 26% share in JV] has emerged as the L1 bidder for tender invited by Ministry of Road Transport and Highway for EPC project entailing construction of road from km 85.60 to km 168.00 of Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in the State of Arunachal Pradesh. The project is valued at Rs 704.70 crore.
 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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