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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India JV emerges L1 bidder for Rs 705-cr Arunachal Pradesh highway project

Ceigall India JV emerges L1 bidder for Rs 705-cr Arunachal Pradesh highway project

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Ceigall India said its joint venture with Sushee Infra & Mining has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a road construction project floated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with an awarded cost of Rs 704.70 crore.

Ceigall India holds a 74% stake in the joint venture, while Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd holds the remaining 26%.

The project involves the construction of a road from km 85.60 to km 168.00 of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to an intermediate lane standard in Arunachal Pradesh under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The project has a construction period of 48 months, followed by a five-year maintenance period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

Ceigall India said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and clarified that neither the promoters, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

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Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.85% to Rs 126.60 crore on a 37.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1386.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.30% to Rs 371.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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