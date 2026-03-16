Ceigall India JV secures road project of Rs 274 cr in Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India in joint venture with Rajinder Infrastructure has secured a project worth Rs 274.08 crore from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for construction of road from km 17.812 to km 55.377 (Package-2) of Bile- Migging section (km 0.00 at Migging end) of NH913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

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