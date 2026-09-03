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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India receives LoI for transmission project worth Rs 5,300 cr

Ceigall India receives LoI for transmission project worth Rs 5,300 cr

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

From REC Power Development and Consultancy

Ceigall India has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for Common Transmission System for evacuation of power from Lakadia (PhaseII: 7.5GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5GW) and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1GW) - Part-B. The total cost of the project is Rs 5,300 crore with annual transmission charges of Rs 608.67 crore for a period of 35 years.

 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST