Ceigall India rises on bagging Rs 1,369-cr solar power PPAs with MSEDCL

Ceigall India added 3.89% to Rs 275.30 after it has executed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ceigall Green Energy MH1 & Ceigall Green Energy MH2, with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

The agreements cover the development of solar photovoltaic projects totaling 337 MW under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0).

The first project, with 190 MW across four districts, has an EPC cost of about Rs 772 crore, while the second, 147 MW project spanning two districts, carries an EPC cost of Rs 597 crore. The combined EPC value is approximately Rs 1,369 crore.

Both projects, scheduled for completion in 18 months, include engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance, with power to be supplied under long-term PPAs for 25 years at tariffs of Rs 2.72Rs 2.84 per unit for the 190 MW project and Rs 2.86 per unit for the 147 MW project.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contracts do not constitute related party transactions.

Ramneek Sehgal, chairman & managing director (MD), Ceigall India, said: We are building Ceigall into a scaled renewable platform with the ambition to be among the most credible infrastructure players in Indias energy transition. These PPAs mark a decisive step in building a scaled, long-duration renewable energy platform for us. We are prioritising assets and opportunities that combine execution visibility with long-term annuity-style returns. As India accelerates its clean energy transition, we are positioning ourselves not just as an EPC player, but as a credible developeroperator with the capability to deliver, own, and manage large renewable assets over decades.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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