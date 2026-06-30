Ceigall India's arm signs PPA for 220 MW solar-BESS project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall India announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW solar-BESS project at Morena Solar Park in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

The project has an approximate value of Rs 1,700 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, the tariff-based project comprises solar power generation and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) components. The project has a construction period of 18 months and an operational period of 25 years.

The company said the PPA has been executed with a domestic entity at a tariff of Rs 2.70 per kWh. It added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the agreement is not a related-party transaction.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.85% to Rs 126.60 crore on a 37.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1386.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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