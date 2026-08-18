Ceigall India secures four LoAs from Ministry of Road Transport worth Rs 2,149 crore

Ceigall India, jointly with Sushee Infra Mining, has received four letters of acceptance from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for undertaking the EPC construction of 204 km of intermediate-lane roads on NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The four projects have an aggregate bid cost of Rs 2,149.62 crore. With Ceigall having 74% stake in the joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining, its effective share of the order value is around Rs 1,591 crore.

The aforementioned projects cover four stretches on the Huri-Taliha and Sarli-Huri sections of NH-913, which is a major road corridor being developed along Arunachal Pradeshs border areas.

The three stretches have a construction period of 36 months, while the fourth has a 48-month construction period. Each project also includes a five-year maintenance period after construction.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.27% to Rs 61.30 crore on a 15.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 969.64 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 3.40% to currently trade at Rs 305.45 on the BSE.

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