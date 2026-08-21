Ceigall India secures Rs 225-cr bulk drug park project

From Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation

Ceigall India has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) for the Rs 225 crore development of the Bulk Drug Park at Una, Himachal Pradesh. The project involves formation cutting, construction of internal roads, storm water drains, a bridge and fencing as part of PH-I of the development. The order, awarded as an item-rate contract, has an execution period of 18 months.