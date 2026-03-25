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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India secures Rs 298-cr EPC contracts from Purvah Green Power

Ceigall India secures Rs 298-cr EPC contracts from Purvah Green Power

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Ceigall India said that it has received two work orders from Purvah Green Power for projects to be executed in Andhra Pradesh.

The contracts have been awarded under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode by a domestic entity and are to be completed within a construction period of 10 months.

The scope of work includes supply, transportation, erection, and civil works on a turnkey basis for a 220 kV transmission line, along with right of way and statutory approvals.

Additionally, the company will undertake construction works for the balance of plant for a 300.3 MW hybrid (wind) power project in Ralla, Andhra Pradesh, comprising 91 wind turbine generators (WTGs).

 

The two contracts are valued at Rs 119.96 crore and Rs 177.93 crore, respectively, inclusive of GST, taking the aggregate order value to approximately Rs 298 crore.

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The company clarified that the contracts do not involve any related party transactions and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.61% to end at Rs 265.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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