Ceigall JV wins road project of Rs 274 cr in State of Arunachal Pradesh
Ceigall India (CIL) jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure (RIPL) [CIL - 70% & RIPL - 30% share in JV] has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
The project entails construction of road from km 17.812 to km 55.377 (Package-2) of Bile- Migging section (km 0.00 at Migging end) of NH 913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.
The contract is valued at Rs 274.08 crore.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 6:04 PM IST