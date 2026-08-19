Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBSE, MCX, CDSL StocksGold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall JV wins road project of Rs 274 cr in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall JV wins road project of Rs 274 cr in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Ceigall India (CIL) jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure (RIPL) [CIL - 70% & RIPL - 30% share in JV] has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The project entails construction of road from km 17.812 to km 55.377 (Package-2) of Bile- Migging section (km 0.00 at Migging end) of NH 913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

The contract is valued at Rs 274.08 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

RBI monetary policy meeting minutes show cautious outlook on inflation, members highlight uncertain global enviornment

RBI monetary policy meeting minutes show cautious outlook on inflation, members highlight uncertain global enviornment

Healthy forex inflows to support INR stability: RBI minutes

Healthy forex inflows to support INR stability: RBI minutes

INR slips further amid sharp rise in global crude oil prices and negative local equities

INR slips further amid sharp rise in global crude oil prices and negative local equities

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Horizon Industrial Parks (HIPL) IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 6:04 PM IST