Ceigall - Sushee Infra JV receives LOA for road projects worth Rs 2,149 cr

Ceigall India jointly with Sushee Infra Mining (CIL - 74% & SIML - 26% share in JV) has received four (4) Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) vide its letter dated 17 August 2026 aggregating to a total Bid Cost of Rs. 2149.62 crore. The projects entail construction of road on sections of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in state of Arunachal Pradesh.