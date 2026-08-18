Ceigall - Sushee Infra JV receives LOA for road projects worth Rs 2,149 cr
Ceigall India jointly with Sushee Infra Mining (CIL - 74% & SIML - 26% share in JV) has received four (4) Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) vide its letter dated 17 August 2026 aggregating to a total Bid Cost of Rs. 2149.62 crore. The projects entail construction of road on sections of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in state of Arunachal Pradesh.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST