Ceinsys Tech bags Rs 17-cr AMR water meter order from Bhandara Municipal Council

Ceinsys Tech has secured a Rs 16.91 crore order from the Bhandara Municipal Council, Maharashtra.

The order is for the supply, installation and commissioning of consumer domestic ultrasonic/electromagnetic automatic meter reading (AMR) water meters under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The contract is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and the sale of software and power generation. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 70% to Rs 37.17 crore on a 19.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 170.71 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.07% to Rs 860.95 on the BSE.

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