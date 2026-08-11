Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 2.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 157.79 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 2.18% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 157.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.157.79156.6024.3919.3244.6636.5741.9033.8630.9531.64

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