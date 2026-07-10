Ceinsys Tech gains on bagging Rs 67-cr MP Government Contract for PMAY-U Project

Ceinsys Tech added 3.15% to Rs 934.10 after the company has has secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The order is for providing manpower services under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical in the state.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is for a period of three years and is valued at ₹67.04 crore.

Under the mandate, Ceinsys Tech will serve as the selected manpower agency for the implementation of the PMAY (Urban)BLC vertical across Madhya Pradesh.

The company said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also clarified that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction, and therefore the question of arm's-length pricing does not arise.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and the sale of software and power generation. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 70% to Rs 37.17 crore on a 19.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 170.71 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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