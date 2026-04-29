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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech JV secures contract worth Rs 20.85 cr from MEPA, Georgia

Ceinsys Tech JV secures contract worth Rs 20.85 cr from MEPA, Georgia

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Ceinsys Tech in Joint Venture with Magnasoft Consulting India & GIS and RS Consulting Centre GeoGrapic LLC has received acceptance letter from Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia (MEPA), Georgia for execution of the design, supply and installation of Georgia Land Information System (LIS) on 28 April 2026 for the contract price in the aggregate of Rs. 20.85 crore.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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