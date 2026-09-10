Ceinsys Tech receives electrical substation work order worth Rs 28 cr
From Rite Water Solutions (India)Ceinsys Tech has received a letter of award for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Station RTU, FRTU/ Remote IO module and other allied equipment's for the visibility of 132/110/100kV, 125 Nos. of Electrical Substations to SLDC & ALDC, along with 2 (two) years' warranty for a total value amounting to Rs.28.17 crore from Rite Water Solutions (India).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST