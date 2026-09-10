Ceinsys Tech receives electrical substation work order worth Rs 28 cr

From Rite Water Solutions (India)

Ceinsys Tech has received a letter of award for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Station RTU, FRTU/ Remote IO module and other allied equipment's for the visibility of 132/110/100kV, 125 Nos. of Electrical Substations to SLDC & ALDC, along with 2 (two) years' warranty for a total value amounting to Rs.28.17 crore from Rite Water Solutions (India).