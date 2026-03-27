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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Celebrity Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Celebrity Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sprayking Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and Accuracy Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

Sprayking Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and Accuracy Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd crashed 12.81% to Rs 6.06 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8577 shares in the past one month.

 

Sprayking Ltd lost 12.80% to Rs 1.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd tumbled 12.50% to Rs 1.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd plummeted 11.95% to Rs 30. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16099 shares in the past one month.

Accuracy Shipping Ltd pared 11.66% to Rs 3.56. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45006 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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