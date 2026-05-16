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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 43.49 crore

Net Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 172.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.4951.51 -16 172.06165.26 4 OPM %1.492.02 --3.44-4.01 - PBDT-0.64-0.63 -2 -11.60-11.99 3 PBT-1.62-2.15 25 -15.72-18.26 14 NP-1.62-2.15 25 -15.72-18.26 14

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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