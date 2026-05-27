Cella Space consolidated net profit rises 487.27% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4325.00% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Cella Space rose 487.27% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4325.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.17% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.25% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.310.12 4325 7.462.46 203 OPM %58.00-433.33 -40.88-6.91 - PBDT3.380.95 256 5.261.31 302 PBT3.380.95 256 5.260.73 621 NP3.230.55 487 4.5451.40 -91
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST