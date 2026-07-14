Cella Space standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 808.24% to Rs 16.53 croreNet profit of Cella Space rose 440.00% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 808.24% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.531.82 808 OPM %52.9937.91 -PBDT9.601.35 611 PBT9.601.35 611 NP7.291.35 440
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST