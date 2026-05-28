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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 653.59 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 2.19% to Rs 90.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 653.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 588.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.16% to Rs 331.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 2323.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2136.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales653.59588.82 11 2323.712136.39 9 OPM %19.7322.96 -20.2823.87 - PBDT136.18147.87 -8 524.87553.29 -5 PBT116.49129.91 -10 447.14491.29 -9 NP90.1288.19 2 331.51338.82 -2

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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