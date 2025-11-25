Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Cello World (CWL) said that it has entered into an agreement to assign the trademark for 'Cello Brand' for stationery and writing instruments from CPIW on a zero-royalty basis.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that Cello Plastic Industrial Works (CPIW), a member of the promoter group of CWL, the umbrella entity holding the Cello brand in other classes as well, will acquire the trademark for stationery and writing instruments i.e. Cello Brand from BIC Group.

Consequently, Cello World will operate the stationery and writing instruments portfolio under two brands, namely, Cello and Unomax.

The company will leverage its existing infrastructure to manufacture the writing instruments and stationery products under the Cello Brand.

 

Further, it will invest approximately Rs 50 crore over the period of one year to enhance its writing instruments and stationery manufacturing infrastructure.

Also Read

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Eternal, SBI aid Sensex recovery, index up 150 pts; Nifty tests 26k

Campa Cola

Campa, Lahori Zeera double market share as Cola giants lose ground in 2025

Health Insurance

Best Cashless Health Insurance Plans in India

Niraj Cement share price

Niraj Cement shares rally 10% on an order win worth ₹220.14-crore

Asian markets

Asian stocks edge higher as Fed rate-cut hopes fuel tech-led rebound

The company anticipates generating revenues of Rs 200 crore from this brand in its first year of operations, beginning January 2026, i.e., calendar year 2026.

Cello World is a prominent player in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and molded furniture and allied products and consumer glassware categories. It operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations in India.

The company had reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 85.7 crore on a 20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 587.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip was up 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 589.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon