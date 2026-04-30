Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 113.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 2973.49 crore

Net profit of Cemindia Projects rose 113.63% to Rs 242.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 2973.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2532.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.34% to Rs 597.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 10060.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9246.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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