CemIndia Projects sizzles after Q4 PAT surges over two-fold to Rs 242 cr

CemIndia Projects surged 11.61% to Rs 757.60 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 113.63% to Rs 242.17 crore on 17.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2973.49 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 350.25 crore in Q4 FY26, up 123.6% YoY.

EBITDA jumped 66.3% to Rs 450 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 271 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.1% in Q4 FY26 as against 10.7% in Q4 FY25.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 60.34% to Rs 597.73 crore on 8.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,060.58 crore in FY26 over FY25.

As of March 31, 2026, the companys order book stood at a record high of Rs 24,545 crores, reflecting strong business visibility and sustained growth momentum. The companys consolidated Net Worth stood at Rs 2,400 crore, with Net Debt of Rs 430 crore, resulting in a conservative Net Debt to Equity of 0.18x.

Jayanta Basu, managing director, said, We are pleased to report a robust financial performance for the year, with record Revenue of Rs 10,061 crore, EBITDA of Rs 1,199 crores and PAT of Rs 598 crore, reflecting disciplined execution and sustained margin delivery. During the year, the company secured record order inflows of Rs 14,821 crore. Our alltime high order book of Rs 24,545 crore provides strong revenue visibility, supported by a diversified project mix and continued momentum across core infrastructure sectors.

We remain focused on selective order inflows, with a clear emphasis on marginaccretive opportunities and calibrated risk management. We continue to prioritise balance sheet strength, working capital efficiency and robust cash flow generation.

Cemindia Projects (formerly ITD Cementation India) is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India. It has expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures & buildings, foundation & specialist engineering and data center.

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