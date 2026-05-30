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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 23.09 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 27.65% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.30% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 74.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.0920.68 12 74.1373.37 1 OPM %13.8616.97 -11.7515.85 - PBDT4.034.36 -8 10.8113.77 -21 PBT3.714.08 -9 9.8012.94 -24 NP3.372.64 28 7.938.94 -11

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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