Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 17.09 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 9.87% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.0913.9813.4012.372.482.232.232.031.671.52

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