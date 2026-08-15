Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.55% to Rs 15.34 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.3412.9414.289.511.910.910.99-0.040.74-0.04

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