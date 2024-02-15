Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12.3813.139.618.150.740.700.410.360.310.28