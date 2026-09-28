Central Bank of India announces deferment of bank strike
Central Bank of India announced that the proposed Bank strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of seven unions-(AIBEA, AIBOC, BEFI, NCBE, AIBOA, INBEF and INBOC) on 28th to 30th September 2026 & continuous strike from 26th October 2026 is now deferred pursuant to the discussion and understanding between Indian Bank's Association (IBA) and Bank Unions on their key demands/issues.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST