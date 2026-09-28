Monday, September 28, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India announces deferment of bank strike

Central Bank of India announces deferment of bank strike

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Central Bank of India announced that the proposed Bank strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of seven unions-(AIBEA, AIBOC, BEFI, NCBE, AIBOA, INBEF and INBOC) on 28th to 30th September 2026 & continuous strike from 26th October 2026 is now deferred pursuant to the discussion and understanding between Indian Bank's Association (IBA) and Bank Unions on their key demands/issues.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Aegis Logistics approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Board of Aegis Logistics approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Hypersoft forays into AI domain with proprietary platform

Hypersoft forays into AI domain with proprietary platform

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST