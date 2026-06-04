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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India appoints Vivek Kumar as CFO

Central Bank of India appoints Vivek Kumar as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Central Bank of India has appointed Vivek Kumar, General Manager (Finance & Accounts), as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank for a period of three years with effect from 3 June 2026.

Vivek Kumar has over 27 years of experience in the banking industry and three years of experience in financial services. He joined the bank in 1999 and has worked across retail banking, credit, information technology, financial inclusion, merchant banking and general banking functions. He has also served as chairman of a regional rural bank.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers. On a standalone basis, the PSU lender's net profit fell 29.91% to Rs 724.43 crore on a 4.62% increase in total income to Rs 10,810.49 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

 

Shares of Central Bank of India shed 0.86% to Rs 30.04 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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