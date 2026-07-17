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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 12.79% to Rs 9725.90 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 3.21% to Rs 1323.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.79% to Rs 9725.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8623.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income9725.908623.38 13 OPM %67.8360.79 -PBDT1791.221792.94 0 PBT1791.221792.94 0 NP1323.131281.98 3

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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