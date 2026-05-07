Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.25, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% jump in NIFTY and a 40.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.25, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. Central Bank of India has gained around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8679.15, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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