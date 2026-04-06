Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 33.66, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 35.01% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 33.66, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 5.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8134.4, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.